BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 2,323 Shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) by 72.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Peoples Financial Services were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the second quarter worth $49,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 28.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the first quarter worth $89,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 9.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the first quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Peoples Financial Services alerts:

Shares of Peoples Financial Services stock opened at $46.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $47.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.87. The stock has a market cap of $331.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.16.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $23.68 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th.

In other news, Director William E. Aubrey II acquired 600 shares of Peoples Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $27,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Aubrey II acquired 550 shares of Peoples Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $25,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,447 shares of company stock valued at $158,562. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.