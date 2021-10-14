BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 4,717 Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,717 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 6,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.08% of the company’s stock.

STXB stock opened at $23.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.12. The company has a market capitalization of $406.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $24.94.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $33.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.20 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 11.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 26.52%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

In related news, President David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Jr. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $34,335.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,500 shares of company stock worth $130,135 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products.

