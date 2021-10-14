BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 5,648 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 67.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,729 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,648 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

Shares of ATEC opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.58. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $19.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $62.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.20 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 86.64% and a negative net margin of 54.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $26,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Lish sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $142,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 5,631 shares of company stock worth $75,312 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

