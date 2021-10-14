BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 5,651 Shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its position in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,954 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,651 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Civista Bancshares were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 355.2% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 178,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 138,900 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 86,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 240.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 39,192 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 12,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $24.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.38 and its 200-day moving average is $23.14. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $372.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

