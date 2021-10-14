BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Stock Position in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,876 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,497 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Summit Financial Group were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Summit Financial Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 710,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,852,000 after acquiring an additional 44,647 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,836,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,388,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 172,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 44,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 21,117 shares in the last quarter. 26.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Summit Financial Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMMF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Summit Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMMF opened at $24.90 on Thursday. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $27.40. The stock has a market cap of $323.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.10 million. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 28.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Summit Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.88%.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc (West Virginia) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings and time deposits; commercial, real estate and consumer loans; trust and wealth management services; and cash management services.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.