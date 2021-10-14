Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) PT Raised to C$2.18

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Cowen from C$1.70 to C$2.18 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.83% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.20 to C$2.20 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$1.15 to C$2.35 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.86.

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock opened at C$2.06 on Tuesday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a fifty-two week low of C$0.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.28. The firm has a market cap of C$5.02 billion and a PE ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.37.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

