Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKNG stock opened at $2,462.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,312.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,300.95. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,589.00 and a 12-month high of $2,540.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $101.11 billion, a PE ratio of 245.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($10.81) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,486.96.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

