Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $294.63 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) will post $294.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $280.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $306.32 million. Boot Barn reported sales of $184.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BOOT. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.10 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.34.

Boot Barn stock traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.34. The stock had a trading volume of 224,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.40 and its 200 day moving average is $80.25. Boot Barn has a one year low of $31.21 and a one year high of $99.64.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Love sold 5,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $493,605.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $630,476.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,315,349. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Boot Barn by 409.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Boot Barn by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 119.2% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 3,254.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period.

Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

