Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $6.08 Million Position in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,155 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,095 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 1.99% of First Internet Bancorp worth $6,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 26.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 2,998.0% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,688,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,569,299 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 90.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 55.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INBK opened at $31.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $312.08 million, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.81. First Internet Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $41.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 12.63%. On average, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 7.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

