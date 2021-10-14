Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $6.93 Million Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,691 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $6,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Voya Financial by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 41,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $196,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $66.84 on Thursday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $70.68. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.79. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VOYA shares. lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

