Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 725 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Deluxe worth $7,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deluxe by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deluxe by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Deluxe by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Deluxe by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Deluxe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen started coverage on shares of Deluxe in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:DLX opened at $37.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.21 and a 200-day moving average of $42.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Deluxe Co. has a twelve month low of $20.89 and a twelve month high of $48.38.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $478.20 million during the quarter. Deluxe had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 38.06%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%.

Deluxe Profile

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

