Brett Sandercock Sells 5,000 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.37, for a total transaction of $1,266,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brett Sandercock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Brett Sandercock sold 10,736 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.73, for a total transaction of $3,024,653.28.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.05, for a total transaction of $695,125.00.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $252.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.85, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $301.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $278.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.73.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. The business had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RMD. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

