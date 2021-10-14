Brian Grassadonia Sells 19,660 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) insider Brian Grassadonia sold 19,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.67, for a total value of $4,888,852.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Brian Grassadonia also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Square alerts:

On Thursday, September 2nd, Brian Grassadonia sold 3,728 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.86, for a total value of $1,009,766.08.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Brian Grassadonia sold 3,667 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.52, for a total value of $984,662.84.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $242.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.37. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.10 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.92, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,492,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895,906 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,126 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,603,600,000 after purchasing an additional 998,909 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,130,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 547.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 913,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,430,000 after purchasing an additional 772,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SQ. Cowen upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $343.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.31.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.