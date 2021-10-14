Brian Grassadonia Sells 19,660 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) insider Brian Grassadonia sold 19,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.67, for a total value of $4,888,852.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Brian Grassadonia also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 2nd, Brian Grassadonia sold 3,728 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.86, for a total value of $1,009,766.08.
- On Tuesday, August 3rd, Brian Grassadonia sold 3,667 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.52, for a total value of $984,662.84.
Shares of SQ stock opened at $242.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.37. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.10 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.92, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,492,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895,906 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,126 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,603,600,000 after purchasing an additional 998,909 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,130,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 547.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 913,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,430,000 after purchasing an additional 772,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have weighed in on SQ. Cowen upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $343.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.31.
About Square
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.