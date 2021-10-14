Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 97,637 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 343.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,637 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in TELUS were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the first quarter worth $39,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of TELUS by 63.9% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the second quarter worth $73,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of TELUS by 34.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the second quarter worth $141,000. 48.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.45.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $22.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $23.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.07.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. TELUS had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.58%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

