Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases Shares of 46,820 Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 46,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,182,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $822,135,000 after buying an additional 230,545 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,893,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $573,507,000 after purchasing an additional 499,812 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,752,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $449,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,725 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,494,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $260,537,000 after purchasing an additional 252,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,162,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $241,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,153 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ST. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.60.

ST stock opened at $56.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $42.52 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,173,258.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

