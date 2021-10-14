Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 10,228 Shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its holdings in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,228 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.13% of Momo worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Momo by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,877,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,605,000 after purchasing an additional 655,039 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Momo by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,612,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,929,000 after acquiring an additional 17,492 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Momo by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,495,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,547,000 after buying an additional 135,985 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Momo by 25.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,271,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,476,000 after buying an additional 467,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Pacific Capital LP grew its stake in Momo by 4.5% during the second quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,010,762 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,785,000 after buying an additional 87,319 shares in the last quarter. 60.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MOMO shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Momo from $18.30 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Momo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Momo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.08.

NASDAQ MOMO opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.50. Momo Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.55.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.35. Momo had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. Momo’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Momo Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Momo Company Profile

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

