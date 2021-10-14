Bridgewater Associates LP Trims Stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,451 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in CGI were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in CGI in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in CGI by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in CGI by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. First Command Bank acquired a new position in CGI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in CGI by 1,257.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

GIB stock opened at $88.90 on Thursday. CGI Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.58 and a 1 year high of $93.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.99. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.29. CGI had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. On average, research analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIB. Zacks Investment Research cut CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on CGI from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.17.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

