Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.16

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.16 and traded as low as $11.59. Bridgford Foods shares last traded at $12.07, with a volume of 1,329 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average is $14.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,208.21 and a beta of -0.27.

Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $56.54 million during the quarter. Bridgford Foods had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 0.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bridgford Foods by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bridgford Foods by 75.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Bridgford Foods by 4.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 62,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgford Foods during the second quarter worth about $931,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgford Foods during the second quarter worth about $299,000. 5.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID)

Bridgford Foods Corp. engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of frozen and snack food products throughout the United States. It operates through the Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products business segments. The Frozen Food Products segment manufactures and distributes food products, including biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items and sandwiches.

