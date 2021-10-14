Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) shares rose 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.36 and last traded at $7.36. Approximately 34,089 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,510,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

BHG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Health Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.89.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.11.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Bright Health Group news, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 6,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $56,152.23. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,652.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Adair Newhall acquired 16,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $167,968.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 162,528 shares of company stock worth $1,505,576.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHG. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,744,520,000. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth about $748,106,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth about $353,388,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth about $176,147,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth about $116,230,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bright Health Group Company Profile (NYSE:BHG)

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

