Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.45.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Brinker International from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

NYSE:EAT traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.79. 8,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,580. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.58. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $40.73 and a twelve month high of $78.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,153,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,732,000 after purchasing an additional 144,310 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 84.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,197,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,644 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Brinker International by 109.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,748,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,148,000 after acquiring an additional 914,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Brinker International by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,508,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,285,000 after acquiring an additional 40,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in Brinker International by 5,912.8% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,094,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

