Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $71.00 to $66.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb traded as low as $56.66 and last traded at $56.85, with a volume of 102824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.06.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.42.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 33,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Stolper Co lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 26,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 123,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after acquiring an additional 11,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.82 billion, a PE ratio of -25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

