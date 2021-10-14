Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Raised to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AVGO. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $590.00 price objective (up from $580.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $12.59 on Thursday, hitting $497.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,737,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,569. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $490.87 and a 200 day moving average of $475.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $344.42 and a twelve month high of $510.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total transaction of $1,502,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Broadcom by 22,051.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,356,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,001 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,185,173,000 after purchasing an additional 706,502 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $512,388,000 after purchasing an additional 582,546 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in Broadcom by 500.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 546,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,607,000 after purchasing an additional 455,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,054,704,000 after purchasing an additional 444,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

