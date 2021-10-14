Brokerages Anticipate Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.23 Billion

Brokerages expect Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report sales of $17.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.35 billion to $17.99 billion. Citigroup posted sales of $17.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full year sales of $71.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $70.00 billion to $71.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $72.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.74 billion to $73.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.97.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. blooom inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of C stock opened at $70.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $80.29. The firm has a market cap of $142.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

