Brokerages Anticipate Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.69. Columbia Banking System reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $146.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.35 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 34.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens cut their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,163,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,337,000 after buying an additional 686,986 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 2nd quarter worth $22,727,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,388,000 after buying an additional 333,789 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 975,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,026,000 after buying an additional 271,170 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,328,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,792,000 after buying an additional 200,495 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.28. 1,339,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.11. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $24.91 and a 12 month high of $50.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 11th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.30%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

