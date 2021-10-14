Brokerages Anticipate IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) to Post -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for IMV’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.10). IMV reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that IMV will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.23). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IMV.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. IMV had a negative return on equity of 99.76% and a negative net margin of 11,386.18%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

IMV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut IMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of IMV in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on IMV in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on IMV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on IMV in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.38 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.93.

Shares of IMV stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.63. The stock had a trading volume of 16,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,358. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. IMV has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $4.60. The firm has a market cap of $133.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.49.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMV. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in IMV during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in IMV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in IMV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in IMV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in IMV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

About IMV

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

