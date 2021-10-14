Brokerages Anticipate Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) will post sales of $1.62 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings. Roper Technologies reported sales of $1.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full-year sales of $6.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.39 billion to $6.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 target price (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.29.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $456.44 on Thursday. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $362.90 and a twelve month high of $499.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $470.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $458.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

