Brokerages Anticipate Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.18 Million

Analysts expect that Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) will report $60.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $60.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $59.84 million. Saul Centers posted sales of $56.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full-year sales of $239.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $237.50 million to $240.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $249.76 million, with estimates ranging from $243.19 million to $256.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Saul Centers.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BFS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

NYSE:BFS traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.73. The company had a trading volume of 25,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,797. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Saul Centers has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $47.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFS. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 8.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 7.5% during the third quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 12.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 9.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 6.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

