Brokerages Expect Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) to Post -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Eloxx Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.96). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.41). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.10 target price on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELOX traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,418. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.83. The company has a market cap of $134.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $6.77.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 24,065 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,529,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 25,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 242.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14,481 shares during the last quarter. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (ELOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX)

Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.