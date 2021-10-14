Brokerages Expect Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) to Post -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Eloxx Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.96). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.41). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.10 target price on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELOX traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,418. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.83. The company has a market cap of $134.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $6.77.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 24,065 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,529,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 25,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 242.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14,481 shares during the last quarter. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

