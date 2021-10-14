Brokerages Expect Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) to Post -$0.26 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Limoneira’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.21). Limoneira reported earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LMNR shares. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Limoneira in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Limoneira has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Limoneira stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.14. 20,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,572. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $285.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.68 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Limoneira’s payout ratio is -43.48%.

In related news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza purchased 5,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $87,617.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 321,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,932,200.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 28,016 shares of company stock valued at $431,847 and sold 3,300 shares valued at $57,793. Insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Limoneira by 32.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Limoneira by 38.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 38.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 633.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limoneira during the first quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

