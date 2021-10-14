Brokerages Expect Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to Post -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.15). Pegasystems reported earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.72. Pegasystems had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $325.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.70 million.

Shares of Pegasystems stock traded up $4.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $130.47. 243,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,487. Pegasystems has a 12 month low of $109.06 and a 12 month high of $148.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 812.88 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.76%.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $146,543.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $90,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,274 shares of company stock worth $303,648 in the last quarter. 50.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,211,000. Foxhaven Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 89.3% in the first quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,119,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000,000 after purchasing an additional 528,008 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 30.8% in the first quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,613,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,534,000 after acquiring an additional 380,135 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 84.9% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,976,000 after acquiring an additional 373,342 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the second quarter worth $51,621,000. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

