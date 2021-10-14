Brokerages Expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.86 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) will report $1.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.90 billion and the lowest is $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty reported sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full year sales of $8.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.13 billion to $8.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.77 billion to $9.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ulta Beauty.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,882,000 after acquiring an additional 9,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $395.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $374.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.23. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $200.50 and a fifty-two week high of $414.98.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.