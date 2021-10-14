Brokerages Set Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Target Price at $88.50

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAWW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.60. 6,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,156. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12-month low of $50.22 and a 12-month high of $86.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.56 and a 200 day moving average of $71.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.28.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $990.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.10 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 15.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 14,494 shares during the last quarter.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

