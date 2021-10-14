Brokerages Set Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) PT at $349.35

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $349.79.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of CVNA traded up $5.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $287.78. The stock had a trading volume of 13,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a PE ratio of -245.87 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Carvana has a 12 month low of $179.24 and a 12 month high of $376.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $327.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.27.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. Carvana had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.79, for a total value of $18,887,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,679.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.95, for a total value of $51,762.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,715,840.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 746,157 shares of company stock worth $254,774,756. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 6,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 54.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

