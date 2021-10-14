Brokerages Set Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Price Target at $6.63

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) has earned an average rating of “Sell” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lordstown Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIDE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 359.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,289,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486,251 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 3,934.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,114 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 20.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,073,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,488 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 108.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,972,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 484.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,099,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,166,000 after buying an additional 911,879 shares in the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RIDE opened at $5.23 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.45. The company has a market cap of $925.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.87. Lordstown Motors has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $31.57.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.12). On average, equities research analysts predict that Lordstown Motors will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.