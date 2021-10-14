Brokerages Set Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target at $140.55

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.55.

NTRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other Natera news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total transaction of $232,520.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,649 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $207,229.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,694 shares of company stock valued at $26,247,845 over the last quarter. 10.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in Natera by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,490,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $151,339,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 275.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 110,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,534,000 after buying an additional 80,989 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Natera by 9.3% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 62,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Natera by 2.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Natera by 3,830.8% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 102,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,621,000 after acquiring an additional 99,753 shares during the period. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $110.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.51. Natera has a 1-year low of $65.61 and a 1-year high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Natera will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

