Brokerages Set NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Target Price at $21.00

Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NXGN. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

NXGN stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.48. The company had a trading volume of 581 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,952. The company has a market capitalization of $974.97 million, a PE ratio of 72.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average of $16.60. NextGen Healthcare has a 12 month low of $13.34 and a 12 month high of $23.80.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $146.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.97 million. Equities analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,348.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 2,393.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 286.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

