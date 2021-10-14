Brokerages Set Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Price Target at $6.50

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

PXLW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pixelworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Pixelworks in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on Pixelworks from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pixelworks in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

NASDAQ:PXLW opened at $4.56 on Monday. Pixelworks has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $239.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 2.32.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 40.29% and a negative net margin of 65.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pixelworks will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PXLW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pixelworks by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,681,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,876,000 after purchasing an additional 119,994 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pixelworks by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 579,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 58,563 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Pixelworks by 894.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 219,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 197,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Pixelworks by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. 28.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category comprises of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

