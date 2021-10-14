Brokerages Set Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Target Price at $25.75

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.60.

RDN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $76,025.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $336,692.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 292,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 63,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RDN stock opened at $23.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. Radian Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 39.97%. The company had revenue of $291.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

