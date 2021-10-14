Brokerages Set Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) PT at $68.93

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.34.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on THC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE THC traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.46. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $76.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 2.58.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $4,516,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 11,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $804,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,709 shares of company stock worth $6,612,775. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 35,315 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $14,597,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

