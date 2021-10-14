Brokerages Set TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target at $123.25

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get TransUnion alerts:

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $149,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,911,865.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 31.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 23.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 82.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransUnion stock traded up $3.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.01. 705,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,948. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.32, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $78.02 and a twelve month high of $125.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.63.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.12 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 13.52%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.