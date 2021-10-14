Brokerages Set Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) PT at $67.00

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UCTT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ UCTT traded up $2.24 on Thursday, reaching $44.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,054. Ultra Clean has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.06.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $148,096.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,854,824.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $33,362.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,341.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,497 shares of company stock worth $215,504. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the first quarter valued at $1,102,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 66,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 19,176 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 10,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

