Brokers Set Expectations for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Affiliated Managers Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $3.93 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $17.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $19.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $21.85 EPS.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.66 million.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMG. raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective (up from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

Shares of AMG opened at $151.93 on Thursday. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $71.76 and a twelve month high of $180.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 493.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dwight D. Churchill acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $160.89 per share, with a total value of $160,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,735.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.01 per share, with a total value of $316,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,039,551.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

