Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $64.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.17% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is an asset manager. Focused on property, power and infrastructure assets, the company has assets under management and is co-listed on the New York and Toronto Stock Exchanges under the symbol BAM. At Brookfield they continually strive to ensure that they have sound corporate governance practices to maintain investor confidence in the way in which they do business. To ensure it communicates with there practices and commitment to strong corporate governance, they are proud to share with its Statement of Corporate Governance, Corporate Disclosure Policy, Code of Business Conduct and Ethics and other related information on its corporate governance initiatives and practices. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on BAM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.92.

NYSE:BAM traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.09. 1,357,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,582,938. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 1.25. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $58.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.17.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $18.29 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 2.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.3% in the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 231,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,790,000 after acquiring an additional 9,640 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,374,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,091,000 after acquiring an additional 46,161 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 250,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,943,000 after acquiring an additional 17,664 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 15.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 128,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after acquiring an additional 17,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

