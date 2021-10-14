Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,342,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,972 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,098,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2,891.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 446,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,483,000 after buying an additional 431,830 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,121,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,524,000 after buying an additional 388,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,829,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,499,000 after acquiring an additional 170,643 shares during the last quarter.

IWR opened at $80.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.78. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $82.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

