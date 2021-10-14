Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Buys 4,565 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,709,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,475,000 after acquiring an additional 25,607 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWR opened at $80.11 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $82.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.78.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

