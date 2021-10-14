Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Decreases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,947 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the second quarter worth $55,000. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,957,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 450 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 2.7% during the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $26,765,000. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $629.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $576.04 and its 200 day moving average is $536.89. The company has a market cap of $278.73 billion, a PE ratio of 65.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $463.41 and a 1 year high of $646.84.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Benchmark increased their price target on Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $637.32.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

