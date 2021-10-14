Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 209.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,514 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 359.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 267,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after acquiring an additional 209,123 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in CSX by 1,629.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,247,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,078 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at $32,319,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at $1,590,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 220.5% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 165,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after buying an additional 113,946 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSX opened at $32.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.90.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

