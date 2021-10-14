Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $662,000 Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 14.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NS Partners Ltd raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 154,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Monster Beverage by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 115,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,552,000 after buying an additional 21,503 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,600,000 after purchasing an additional 52,804 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MNST. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.31.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $85.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $75.45 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.37 and a 200 day moving average of $93.77.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

