Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Invests $1.03 Million in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $2,060,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $5,080,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $1,586,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $1,165,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $2,529,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on OGN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of Organon & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

NYSE OGN opened at $33.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.34. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

