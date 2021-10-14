Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Raises Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 12,700.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in NVR were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in NVR in the 1st quarter valued at about $814,468,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVR by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $589,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVR by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,462,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of NVR by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,608,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVR by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5,770.00 price objective (down previously from $6,300.00) on shares of NVR in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,399.00.

In other NVR news, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total transaction of $5,143,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,200,494. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 92 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total value of $483,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,392 shares of company stock worth $7,205,130 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock opened at $4,873.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5,045.75 and a 200-day moving average of $4,955.05. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,868.01 and a 52 week high of $5,332.08.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $42.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

